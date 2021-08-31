Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,590 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Citrix Systems worth $26,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

