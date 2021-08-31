Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.96% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $77.84 and a 52 week high of $122.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.50.

