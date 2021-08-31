Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.96% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $77.84 and a 52 week high of $122.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.50.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.