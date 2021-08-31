Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Essent Group worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

