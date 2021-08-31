Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of Webster Financial worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

