Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

