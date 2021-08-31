Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 203,685 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,685 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Corning worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 54.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 44.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,377 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

