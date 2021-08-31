Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 391,867 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of CommScope worth $24,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CommScope by 2.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth $162,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 59,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

