Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 391,867 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of CommScope worth $24,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CommScope by 2.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth $162,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 59,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
