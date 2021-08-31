Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

