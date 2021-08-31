Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 627.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $24,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock worth $926,080. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $182.71 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.