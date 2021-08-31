Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 41,625 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Western Digital worth $26,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

