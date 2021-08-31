Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,623 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Nexstar Media Group worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average is $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

