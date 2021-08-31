Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,192,622 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,223,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.31% of NexGen Energy worth $25,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 978.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 941.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 1,540,565 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.