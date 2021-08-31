Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,310 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Mohawk Industries worth $24,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $202.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.21 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

