Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,144 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $23,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

