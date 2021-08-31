Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,361 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.09% of The RMR Group worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in The RMR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

