Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,108 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,108 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $26,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

