Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,812 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

