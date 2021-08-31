Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 79,014 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 79,014 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.