Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 805,339 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $85,821,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

