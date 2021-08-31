Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,555 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of LivaNova worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 18.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 241.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

