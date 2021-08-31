Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,243,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

CHKP opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.