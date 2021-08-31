RxSight (RXST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

