Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading 17.3% Higher

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) shares traded up 17.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $53.73. 482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartment, resthome, hospital, dementia and short term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

