S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $810.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 805.74 ($10.53), with a volume of 138668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796 ($10.40).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFOR shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 645 ($8.43).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 687.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 584.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -995.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.