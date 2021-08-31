Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.09 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,641,000 after purchasing an additional 637,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

