Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $212.40

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.40 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.80), with a volume of 8919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.80).

A number of analysts have commented on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank cut Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Agricole dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.68. The company has a market capitalization of £536.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,062.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.