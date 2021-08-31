SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $459,975.04 and approximately $124,718.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,005.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.70 or 0.01354508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00386220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00360661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

