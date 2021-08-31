SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $430.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. SafeCapital has a market cap of $79,305.63 and approximately $430.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

