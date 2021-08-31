Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.69

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.69 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 55.50 ($0.73). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 6,341 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £76.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

