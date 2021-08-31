SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Sells $422,010.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $422,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 969,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

