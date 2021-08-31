Sakura Bloom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68,436.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $2.60 million and $68,436.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.82 or 0.00850903 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

