salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 24,975 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada bought 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00.
CRM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.27. 5,826,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
