salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 24,975 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada bought 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00.

CRM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.27. 5,826,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

