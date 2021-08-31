salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in salesforce.com by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,731,000 after buying an additional 59,348 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,362,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $265.27. 5,898,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average of $233.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

