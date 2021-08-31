Salona Global Medical Device (NYSE:LNDZF) Shares Up 3.4%

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (NYSE:LNDZF) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 61,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile (NYSE:LNDZF)

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing, and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

