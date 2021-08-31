Sanders Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 14,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.