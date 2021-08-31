Sanders Capital LLC Buys 245,791 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,791 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 0.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Tyson Foods worth $215,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,766. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

