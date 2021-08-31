Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.44 Billion Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,767,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200,493 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.91% of Citigroup worth $1,443,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 451,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,736,693. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

