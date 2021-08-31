Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.49 Billion Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,791,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,013,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,487,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $160.54. 318,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average is $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.