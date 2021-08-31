Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.83 Billion Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 3.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Cigna worth $1,826,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.31. 51,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.47. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

