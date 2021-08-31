Sanders Capital LLC Has $4.37 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Alphabet worth $4,367,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,914.60. 21,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,685.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,405.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,929.79. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

