Sanders Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,702,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,147 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Synchrony Financial worth $297,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. 211,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

