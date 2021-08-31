Sanders Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Pfizer worth $1,458,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 503,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 20,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 131,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 662,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,003,464. The company has a market cap of $259.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

