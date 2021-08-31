Sanders Capital LLC Purchases 435,735 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 435,735 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.80% of General Motors worth $773,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. 396,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,246. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

