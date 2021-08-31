Sanders Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for 1.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Halliburton worth $513,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 109,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

