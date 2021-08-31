Sanders Capital LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Aptiv worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

