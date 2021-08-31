Sanders Capital LLC Sells 4,060,401 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,381,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060,401 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Johnson & Johnson worth $800,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $173.13. The company had a trading volume of 157,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,106. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

