Sanders Capital LLC Sells 421,525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,448,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,525 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 3.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,229,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 88,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,683. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

