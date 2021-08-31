Sanders Capital LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,586,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,563,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.27% of The Procter & Gamble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.73. The stock had a trading volume of 160,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

