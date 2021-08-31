Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SDVKY opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

