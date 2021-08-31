Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $320.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

